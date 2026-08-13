Beak & Skiff Is Opening a Huge New Adventure Park
A New Adventure is Coming to the Orchard
If you're looking for something new to do with the kids, Beak & Skiff in Lafayette is about to have a whole lot more at the orchard.
Apple Grove Adventure Park is a new family-friendly outdoor destination with more than 25 attractions — so you may want to wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to stay awhile.
This isn't just a place to walk around and pick apples. It's so much more.
So, What's at the New Adventure Park?
There's a pretty good mix of things for kids of different ages, from climbing and sliding to racing, bouncing, and getting a little messy.
Here's a look at some of the attractions:
- Spider Cider's Web
- The Bubble Barn
- Cider Creek Duck Races
- The Cider Spinner
- Harmony Hollow
- The Great Maze
- Orchard Speedway
- The Orchard Playhouse
- The Big Leap Jump Pillow
- Jumpin' Pumpkin
- Old Skiff's Rat Roller
- The Big Pull
- The Barnyard Bunch Animal Park
- The Apple Chute
- Skiff's Summit Super Slide
- Beak's Great Air Adventure
- The Green Machine Playground
- Wicked Web
- Lawn games
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How Much Will it Cost?
A day pass is $20, so you can give it a try without committing to the whole season.
If you think your family will be back, a season pass is $65, or there's a family 4-pack season pass for $220.
Apple Grove Adventure Park opens Saturday, August 29, at Beak & Skiff in Lafayette. With more than 25 attractions, this could quickly become one of those places where the kids are asking, "Can we go again?" before you've even made it back to the car.
For the complete attraction list and more information, visit Beak & Skiff's Apple Grove Adventure Park attractions page.
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Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams