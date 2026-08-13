A New Adventure is Coming to the Orchard

If you're looking for something new to do with the kids, Beak & Skiff in Lafayette is about to have a whole lot more at the orchard.

Apple Grove Adventure Park is a new family-friendly outdoor destination with more than 25 attractions — so you may want to wear comfortable shoes and be prepared to stay awhile.

This isn't just a place to walk around and pick apples. It's so much more.

Tetiana Soares/Think Stock Tetiana Soares/Think Stock

So, What's at the New Adventure Park?

There's a pretty good mix of things for kids of different ages, from climbing and sliding to racing, bouncing, and getting a little messy.

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Here's a look at some of the attractions:

Spider Cider's Web

The Bubble Barn

Cider Creek Duck Races

The Cider Spinner

Harmony Hollow

The Great Maze

Orchard Speedway

The Orchard Playhouse

The Big Leap Jump Pillow

Jumpin' Pumpkin

Old Skiff's Rat Roller

The Big Pull

The Barnyard Bunch Animal Park

The Apple Chute

Skiff's Summit Super Slide

Beak's Great Air Adventure

The Green Machine Playground

Wicked Web

Lawn games

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How Much Will it Cost?

A day pass is $20, so you can give it a try without committing to the whole season.

If you think your family will be back, a season pass is $65, or there's a family 4-pack season pass for $220.

Apple Grove Adventure Park opens Saturday, August 29, at Beak & Skiff in Lafayette. With more than 25 attractions, this could quickly become one of those places where the kids are asking, "Can we go again?" before you've even made it back to the car.

For the complete attraction list and more information, visit Beak & Skiff's Apple Grove Adventure Park attractions page.