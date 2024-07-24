Reeling In The Best: New York Home To 2 Of Top Bass Fishing Lakes

It's fishing season. There are more than 7,500 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs in New York, providing plenty of places to drop a line. But where is the best place to reel in the big one this season? Two of the 10 Best Bass Lakes can be found in New York.

Bassmaster has compiled their annual list of the 10 Best Bass Lakes in the country and two of those lakes are in the Empire State.

Compiling Best Bass Lakes

After contacting fishery departments, B.A.S.S Nation presidents, conservation directors, and digging into tournament results and surveys, a panel of insiders votes on the best of the best.

"I’m not saying we grew horns out of our heads, but I’d put this list up against one composed by a magical horse any day. We believe these fisheries are your best options right now to catch a ton of fish and maybe a double-digit bass, which is a unicorn in its own right."

#7 Lake Erie/Upper Niagara River, New York

Lake Erie is home to one of the world's largest freshwater commercial fisheries. The fish populations are the most abundant of the Great Lakes.

Fishing on Lake Erie can almost guarantee that you'll reel in something. You can expect 50 to 60 smallmouth a day, especially in the spring, if you believe Lake Erie Research Unit aquatic biologist Pascal Wilkins.

A Bass tournament in the spring of 2024 brought in several over 6 pounds. The bigger fish can be caught from mid-September to mid-October.

#1 St. Lawrence River (Thousand Islands), New York

The St. Lawrence River is Bassmaster's Best Bass Lake in 2024, moving into the top spot after coming in at #2 in 2023.

The winner of the 4-day Bassmaster Elite Series tournament on the St Lawrence River in late August 2023 brought in a whopping 105 pounds. Each of the top 4 reeled in 100 pounds.

"We aren’t seeing that sort of production out of many largemouth lakes across the country right now, much less smallmouth fisheries."

Fishing License

If you want to fish in New York State, you'll need a fishing license if you are 16 years of age or older:

Freshwater fish by angling, spearing, hooking, longbow, and tip-ups.

Frogs by spearing, catching with the hands, or by use of a club or hook.

Freshwater baitfish for personal use.

No Fishing License Required

Fishing on a licensed fishing preserve.

Fishing during the free fishing weekend.

Fishing at a free fishing clinic.

A resident landowner primarily engaged in farming (including lessees and members of their immediate families) when fishing on farm lands they are occupying and cultivating.

A farm fish pond license holder (including members of their immediate families) fishing on waters covered by the license.

A Native American living and fishing on reservation land.

A patient residing at a qualifying U.S. Veterans Administration hospital or facility in New York State.

Map & Fees

Want to see all the places you can fish across the state? The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has a map of all the spots where you can drop a line.

Fishing License Fees

$25 for the year

$12 for 7 days

$5 for 1 day

Prices double for out-of-state residents who want to fish in New York.