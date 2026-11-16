The Baldwinsville Marching Bees brought their acclaimed musicianship to the professional stage this past Sunday, delivering a thrilling pregame and halftime performance during the fierce divisional matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

The Bills may have won the game 31-12 over the Jets, but the Baldwinsville community are the ones that are really excited.

If you missed the performance, we have it for you.

A Major Stage

Thousands of professional football fans watched as the high-achieving student musicians stepped onto the turf during Week 10 of the NFL season.

Led by Director of Bands Tim Moshier, the Marching Bees executed precise, synchronized drill formations and filled the massive New Jersey arena with rich, echoing sound during the high-stakes AFC East game.

Showcasing "On the Bright Side"

For their professional showcase, the students performed standout movements from their acclaimed 2026 competitive field production, titled "On the Bright Side".

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The intricate, crowd-pleasing musical medley brilliantly blended classical depth with modern pop culture. It featured legendary selections including Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7, The Beatles' Eleanor Rigby, Thomas Bergersen’s Sparks, Terje Olsen’s Svensk sås, and an energetic, stadium-ready finale of The Killers' massive hit Mr. Brightside.

Built on State Championship Momentum

This high-profile NFL appearance caps off a truly historic competitive autumn for the Baldwinsville music program.

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Just weeks prior, the Marching Bees earned a prestigious silver medal at the New York State Field Band Conference Championships, missing first place by a razor-thin 0.075-point margin while capturing the coveted award for best overall general effect.

Building on their stellar statewide reputation and past legacy appearances—including historic trips to national parades, the Jets organization extended a direct invitation to the ensemble earlier this year.

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School leaders proudly celebrated the journey as an unforgettable milestone that rewards months of relentless student dedication.