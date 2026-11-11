A Bald Eagle's Incredible Journey Home to Blossvale After a Month of Treatment

Sometimes the best stories are the ones that happen right here in our own backyard. And this one has a pretty incredible ending, complete with a trip home, a family reunion, and a bald eagle named Lucky.

A little more than a month ago, Nathan Baker and Ashley Katherine of Lake Shore Drive in Blossvale, New York, found themselves in the middle of an unexpected rescue mission when they discovered a bald eagle in the water out front of their home.

With help from the folks at Woodhaven Wildlife Center, the eagle was rescued and taken to Cornell Animal Hospital for treatment.

That's when they learned Lucky, as the eagle was named, had West Nile virus.

Nathan Baker/Facebook Nathan Baker/Facebook

A Month of Treatment and a Lot of Hope

Lucky spent the next several weeks receiving supportive care and treatment, with everyone hoping she would get strong enough to return to the wild.

Lucky made it through, and after more than a month away, she finally returned home to Blossvale.

Get our free mobile app

Nathan and Ashley had the opportunity to be part of something they won't soon forget: releasing Lucky back into the wild.

"This was a moment that we will truly never forget. A once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Nathan Baker/Facebook Nathan Baker/Facebook

One Incredible Family Reunion

As if getting to watch a bald eagle take flight again wasn't special enough, Lucky's homecoming came with an unexpected welcome party. Six other bald eagles from her family were there to greet her.

READ MORE: New York Issues New Hunting Rules After Deer Disease Discovery

READ MORE: Rockefeller Tree's Road Trip Hits a Bump Before the Big City

"Once Lucky was released, she flew right over us and to her nest, her home, just as she remembered."

Nathan Baker/Facebook Nathan Baker/Facebook

Back Where She Belongs

For Nathan and his family, the experience was about much more than watching a beautiful bird return to the sky. They say the bald eagle has been a watchful eye over their family, making Lucky's return even more meaningful.

I dare you to watch without shedding a tear or two.

A Little Help Made a Big Difference

Thanks to everyone involved in the rescue and recovery, this story had the ending everyone was hoping for.

From a frightening discovery in the water to a reunion with six members of her eagle family, Lucky's journey is one that Nathan and Ashley will remember for the rest of their lives.

And judging by the video, it's a moment that will have plenty of people smiling right along with them.

Welcome home, Lucky!