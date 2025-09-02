The fun at Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge is far from over for 2025.

What Is Autumn Adventure?

This fall, the park is introducing something brand new that mixes the magic of Halloween with the excitement of the midway. It’s called Autumn Adventure, and it’s turning the park into a festive, family-friendly Halloween playground every Saturday in September and October.

Rides Open for the Season

If you’ve ever wondered what Water Safari looks like outside of its classic summer splash season, this is your chance to find out. Picture colorful fall decorations around every corner, pumpkins and scarecrows greeting you along the walkways, and rides that take on a whole new personality in the crisp autumn air. The park is opening several of its popular dry rides for the event, including the Round-Up, Bumper Cars, Helicopters, Scrambler, Tilt-O-Whirl, Boats, and even a Spooky Train ride that promises just enough chills to keep kids laughing instead of hiding.

Activities and Costume Contests

Autumn Adventure isn’t just about rides. Families can enjoy seasonal activities like games, crafts, tie-dye t-shirt stations, and trick-or-treating throughout the park. A costume contest adds to the fun, with prizes handed out every Saturday at 2:30PM for kids, adults, and even groups who bring their best themed looks. It’s not every day you see zombies, superheroes, and fairy princesses sharing the same stage, and the costume showdown is bound to be one of the highlights.

Tickets and Event Details

For those who love the flavors of the season, there will be plenty of food and drink options to enjoy. Expect fall treats, seasonal beverages, and souvenirs. Tickets are just ten dollars per person for ages three and up, and children two and under are free. The event runs from 11AM to 4PM, Saturdays only, starting September 13th and wrapping up on October 25th. Tickets need to be purchased online ahead of time since none will be available at the gate.

