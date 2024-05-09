Another Store Closes its Doors! This Time in Destiny USA

The list of closures is growing in Central New York. Another store is closing its doors. This time in Destiny USA.

JoAnn Fabrics, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and even Remington Arms in Ilion have all closed up in the last few months. Now, the mall in Syracuse is losing a major retailer.

Rue 21 Closing in Rome

Rue 21 recently announced it was closing all stores across the country. The company filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy and announced it would be shutting doors on all 540 locations including the store on Erie Boulevard in Rome.

Express Closing in Sangertown Square Mall

Express filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close 95 stores in 30 states, 11 in New York.

“We are taking an important step that will strengthen our financial position and enable Express to continue advancing our business initiatives," said Stewart Glendinning, Chief Executive Officer."

1 of the 11 New York locations is inside Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford.

Store Closing in Destiny USA

The latest closing is affecting Destiny USA in Syracuse.

At Home, a décor and furniture store that opened inside the mall nearly 8 years ago, will close its doors in early August, according to Localsyr.com.

Now is a good time to shop if you're looking for good deals. Everything in the store is on sale with items up to 30% off.

The closure isn't affecting the store on Commercial Drive in New Hartford.

