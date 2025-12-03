If you’ve been feeling stressed, overwhelmed, or just craving a moment to breathe before the holidays hit full speed, there’s a brand-new experience coming to Central New York that might be exactly what your mind and body need.

The Rome Family YMCA is hosting something truly unique on Friday, December 19th, an Aquatic Sound Bath Float, led by Certified Sound Healing Practitioner Andrea Lisette Villiere.

What Is an Aquatic Sound Bath Float?

Picture this: you gently drift across warm pool water while floating on a stable twin air mattress. The lights are low, the space is calm, and waves of sound move through the room and the water beneath you. Instead of sitting still on a yoga mat or lying on a floor, the water becomes part of the experience, helping sound vibrations travel through your entire body. It’s like meditation, massage, and deep rest all rolled into one.

From 6:00 to 7:30PM (with arrival at 5:45PM so staff can help you onto your float), participants will settle in while Andrea creates a soundscape using gongs, Tibetan bowls, crystal and alchemy singing bowls, chimes, and drums. These instruments aren’t just beautiful to listen to; many people describe feeling warmth, tingles, emotional release, or even a pleasant sense of weightlessness as the tones wash over them.

Benefits of a Water-Based Sound Bath

Sound baths are known to promote deep relaxation, reduce stress and anxiety, quiet racing thoughts, and help with sleep. Some people even report feeling more creative, more grounded, and more connected to themselves after a session. And because this one is water-based, the effect can be even stronger.

Event Details: Date, Time and Cost

A few practical things to know: the event is pre-pay only through the Rome YMCA, and space is extremely limited. There are just 18 floating spots available. The cost is $90 for YMCA members and $120 for non-members. A mattress, blanket, and eye mask are provided, but you’ll want to bring a towel, a backup towel, comfy clothes, and flip-flops for walking on the pool deck. Two lifeguards will be on duty to help you safely on and off the mattress, and the Intex Dura Beam floats can support up to 300 pounds.

How to Reserve Your Floating Spot

If you’re curious, have questions, or want to save your spot, you can contact the Rome Family YMCA or reach out to Andrea directly at andreavilliere@icloud.com.