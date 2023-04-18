After Warm Days in the 80’s, Snow is Coming Back to Central New York

Hope you enjoyed the sun while we had it, you'll soon be pulling your boots and coats back out of the closet.

New Yorkers statewide enjoyed a hot week of beautiful weather following Easter, which was perfect for teachers and students on Spring Break. Though we can all agree we wish that sun would stick around a little bit longer, it was certainly too good to be true.

In true Upstate New York fashion, the cold weather is coming back.

Shoeprints in snow robertiez loading...

Rain & Snow Mix

Tuesday night is going to be a cold one. According to the National Weather Service, temperatures be dropping down into the lower 30's. Combine that with a chance for precipitation, and you got a wet mix of rain and snow in the forecast.

NWS is currently calling for a 40% chance of rain before midnight, switching to 30% rain and snow after midnight. Not only that, but that cold/wet combo will last until 10:00am Wednesday morning.

The positive outlook is that we are only 3 days away from warm weather once again.

Panoramic view of water hazards on a fairway golf course Sunshine Seeds loading...

Long Range Forecast

As the skies clear up the rest of the week, there is a forecast of temps in the 80's for Friday. Yet another beacon of light at the end of your work week tunnel.

Here's your more detailed long range forecast:

Wednesday - A chance of rain and snow showers before 10am, then a slight chance of rain showers between 10am and 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. West wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night - A slight chance of rain and snow showers between 2am and 5am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday - Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Thursday Night - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Friday - A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday - Showers likely, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday - Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night - A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday - A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

