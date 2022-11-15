The jungle has been lit for the holiday season and it's even brighter this year.

Jungle Bells, the Christmas display at the Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville, New York is open for the holidays with more than a million lights, hundreds of animals, and the tallest fully lit Christmas tree in the area.

"It takes forever to hang 1.3 million lights," said park owner Jordan Patch. "The work is done and it is now fun ahead of us."

Credit - Animal Adventure Park via Facebook Credit - Animal Adventure Park via Facebook loading...

Santa & Reindeer & Penguins

See and feed hundreds of animals, including live reindeer, four new penguins at the park, and Oliver and Johari, the park's famous giraffes.

Take the kids to Santa's Workshop and don't forget your camera to take pictures with Santa on Fridays and Saturdays.

Credit - Jeff Miller/ Animal Adventure Park via Facebook Credit - Jeff Miller/ Animal Adventure Park via Facebook loading...

Meet Tank & Double Trouble

New this year is a close-up with Tank, a Southern White Rhino in the 30,000 square foot Preserve barn at the Animal Park sister facility across the street.

Guests will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get within feet of Tank as they check out his digs, and will be provided treats to offer to "Double Trouble" aka Tajiri and Desmond.

Credit - Animal Adventure Park via Facebook Credit - Animal Adventure Park via Facebook loading...

Jungle Bells

The Jungle Bells walk-through experience is open every Thursday through Sunday from 4 PM to 9 PM until December 31. There is also a drive-thru experience where you can see all the lights and animals from the comfort of your warm vehicle - one on November 22 and another on December 21. Both run from 5 PM to 9 PM. The park will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, and Christmas day.

TSM TSM loading...

Tickets

Tickets to Jungle Bells walk thru are only $14 per person. The drive-thru experience is $20 per car. Tickets for either event can be purchased at the park.

Get more details on Jungle Bells and everything the Animal Adventure Park has to offer at Theanimaladventurepark.com.

Experience a Magical Mile Long Drive Through a Forest of Lights For the Holidays There's a magical place where you can drive through a Forest of Lights and it's only a few hours from Utica.

Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Pumpkins is a Must See in New York The Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is an electrifying event you must see this Fall.