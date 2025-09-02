A disturbing video of animal abuse in Rome, New York, has left the community shaken and outraged.

The clip, which is hard to watch and has been widely shared on Facebook, shows a man on the corner of West Dominick Street physically hurting a dog.

In the video, the animal cries out and struggles to pull away as the man repeatedly strikes it.

At one point, he can be heard telling the dog to be quiet, saying, "I'm not playing with your $%#$% ass." He is also seen punching the dog while instructing it, "Do it again."

Get our free mobile app

Fines & Jail Time

The footage was captured by a security camera owned by Heather Steele, who shared the video online and immediately contacted the Rome Police Department to report the abuse. "By the time they got there, he was gone," Steele said, expressing frustration and concern for the animal’s safety.

Animal cruelty of this kind is taken very seriously under New York law. Basic abuse or neglect of an animal can result in fines and jail time, with penalties ranging up to $1,000 and short-term imprisonment.

READ MORE: Dog Left to Die in Abandoned New York Apartment Leads to Felony Arrest

However, suppose someone intentionally and maliciously causes serious injury to an animal. In that case, it falls under aggravated cruelty, a felony that carries a potential sentence of up to two years in prison. The law also prohibits abandoning an animal or failing to provide proper care.