If you’ve ever dreamed of becoming a doctor but dreaded the long, expensive road to get there, Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (ACPHS) might have just changed the game.

According to News 10, ACPHS is rolling out a brand-new partnership with Western Atlantic University School of Medicine (WAUSM) in the Bahamas. This program is offering students a chance to earn their M.D. in just six years instead of the usual eight. It also includes studying abroad in the Bahamas.

A Six-Year Shortcut to an M.D.

Here’s how it works: students will spend about two and a half years studying at Albany College of Pharmacy before heading down to WAUSM for the remaining three and a half years.

“Students will be at ACPHS for essentially two and a half years, and then transition to WAUSM to complete the rest of their semesters down there,” explained Dr. Betsy Brookins, Director of Pre-Professional Pathways at ACPHS. “They would cut essentially two years off of their tuition by completing it in six years.”

Medical school is known for being both long and costly, so this fast-track program could make a huge difference. Students won’t be missing out on hands-on learning either. WAUSM offers advanced simulation labs where future doctors can treat lifelike mannequins or even local actors playing patients.

A New Chapter for Albany Students

ACPHS recently held an information session to give students and parents a closer look at the program. High school seniors hoping to get into the program should apply to Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences by November 15th. Those accepted will automatically be considered for the WAUSM partnership and could be on their way to medical school in paradise.

