Just because the seasons are changing, doesn't mean one summertime attraction says goodbye. Get ready for a spooky and scenic getaway in the Adirondacks.

Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge is bringing back its popular Autumn Adventure beginning September 19th.

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If you are looking for a fun way to soak in the fall foliage while getting into the Halloween spirit, this six-Saturday event is definitely worth adding to your calendar.

Autumn Adventure Dates

September 19

September 26

October 3

October 10

October 17

October 24

New This Year

If you've been before, this family fun event has a few new tricks up its sleeve.

New for 2026, the brand-new Paul Bunyan's Log Haul family roller coaster.

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This year's Autumn Adventure also includes a stroll through the charming Storybook Lane.

Plus, fan-favorite rides like the Carousel, Tilt-O-Whirl, and Bumper Cars will be ready right alongside the spooky Haunted Train and a costume contest.

Tickets are $15 per person for ages 3 and up and must be purchased online in advance since attendance is limited.

Credit - Enchanted Forest Water Safari Credit - Enchanted Forest Water Safari

Calypso's Cove

The fun does not have to stop when you leave the park gates.

Calypso's Cove Family Fun Park is also open on Saturdays throughout September.

Along with classics like go-karts, miniature golf, and an arcade, guests can test out the brand-new real excavators.

READ MORE: Get Ready To Dig! New Excavator Attraction Opens In Old Forge

Photo by Jeff DeWitt on Unsplash green and brown trees and mountains during daytime

Weekend Getaway

Want to stretch the magic into a whole weekend? You can book a cozy stay at the Water's Edge Inn or the Old Forge Camping Resort.

Best of all, admission to Autumn Adventure is completely free for registered guests at either property.

Season pass holders also get one free visit.