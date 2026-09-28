When the Moose Shows Up, You Know It’s Fall in the Adirondacks

If you were hoping to grab one last ice cream at Mountain Mist Custard in Saranac Lake, you’re out of luck. The stand is closed for the season.

But apparently, somebody forgot to tell the local wildlife.

Mountain Mist Custard shared video of an unexpected visitor hanging out in the water near the stand — a moose wading around by the dock.

Sorry, Moose. No Ice Cream for You.

The video quickly went viral because seeing a moose is always a pretty big deal. Seeing one casually hanging out in the water next to an ice cream stand? That's a whole different story.

“Sorry folks, the stand is closed. The moose at the dock should have told you,” Sky Schmidt joked.

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Maybe the moose was looking for a late-season cone before winter arrives. Or maybe he was enjoying the quiet now that the summer crowds are gone.

Either way, it makes for a pretty great reminder that when you're in the Adirondacks, you never really know what you're going to see.

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It’s Also Moose Rut Season in New York

We're heading right into moose rut season.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the breeding season for moose happens in late September and early October. During the rut, bulls compete for cows, sometimes sparring with each other.

So if you're spending time in the Adirondacks over the next few weeks, keep your eyes open. You could be enjoying the fall foliage one minute and suddenly have a giant moose appear out of the trees or water the next.

Hiker Comes Within 5 Feet Of Adirondack Male Moose Gallery Credit: Credit - Dave Wheeler