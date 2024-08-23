9-Year-Old New York Boy Killed & His Mother is to Blame

A 9-year-old New York boy is dead and his mother is to blame.

Kerri Bedrick is facing several charges after causing a 4-car crash, driving the wrong way while intoxicated.

Eli Henrys was killed in the accident that happened on the eastbound Southern State Parkway in the town of Islip in Suffolk County. He was seat belted in the rear seat while his mother drove in the wrong direction.

When the New York State Police arrived, troopers saw Bedrick standing outside of her vehicle. They performed CPR on Eli in the backseat, trying to save his life, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

Everyone else involved in the crash suffered only non-life-threatening injuries.

Mom Faces Several Charges

Bedrick was arrested and held overnight until her morning arraignment on Friday, August 23.

Aggravated Unlicensed Operation 1st (E Felony)

Operating a Motor Vehicle while Impaired by Drugs 1st offense (U Misdemeanor)

Aggravated DWI: with a child-passenger less than 16 1st offense (E Felony)

Endangering Welfare of a Child (A Misdemeanor)

Criminal Possession of A Stimulant (C Felony)

Not only is Bedrick facing a number of charges, but she'll have to live with the fact she killed her own son for the rest of her life.

The fatal collision is still under investigation and the New York State Police is asking for anyone who witnessed the crash or anyone with information to call (631) 756-3300.

