$63 Million More in Home Heating Help Available in New York This Winter

No matter how you heat your home, more help is available for New Yorkers struggling to pay the bills this winter.

The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps cover the cost of keeping you warm during a New York winter. And now there's even more federal money available.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced an additional $63 million in federal funding to increase the base home heating assistance eligible households will receive.

With the additional funding, eligible homeowners and renters could receive up to $1,126 from the Home Energy Assistance Program to help keep their homes warm this winter in the face of higher energy costs.

How does HEAP work?

You may receive one HEAP benefit per season if you're eligible and could also be eligible for an emergency HEAP benefit if you are in impending danger of running out of fuel or having your utility service shut off.

What Type of Heat is Covered

Electricity

Natural Gas

Oil

Coal

Propane

Wood/Wood Pellets

Kerosene

Corn

Who is eligible?

Assistance is based on income, household size, and household members under the age of 6 or over 60. You can get more information at the New York State website, or contact the local Home Energy Assistance office.

You may be eligible for HEAP, even if you own your home, pay for heat as part of your rent, or have money in the bank, stocks, bonds, or other resources.

You can see if you're eligible online at myBenefits.ny.gov or in person at a Social Service office.

Utica Office

Oneida County Department of Social Services

800 Park Avenue

Utica, NY 13501

Phone: (315) 798-5559

Days Open: Monday - Friday

Rome Office:

Oneida County Department of Social Services

300 West Dominick Street

Rome, NY 13440

Phone: (315) 338-0240

Days Open: Monday - Friday

Here's the list of offices for every county in New York.

How Much Will I Get

If you heat with oil, kerosene, or propane you'll now receive a base payment of $1,050, up from $675 last year. If you heat with wood, wood pellets, coal, or corn, you'll receive $685, up from $525 last year. Those that heat with electricity or natural gas will receive $500, up from $350 last year.

One Time Emergency Benefit

Anyone who has already received a Regular HEAP benefit and continues to fall behind on utility bills or is running short of heating fuel may also qualify for a one-time Emergency HEAP benefit.

Applications for Emergency benefits will be accepted starting on January 3, 2023.

Tips To Know To Avoid Fatal Fires Using Space Heaters in New York Many people use space heaters to stay warm in New York. But few know the important steps you need to take to avoid a fire.

22 Things You'll Never Understand Until You Survive a CNY Winter Here's 22 things you'll never understand until you've survived a Central New York winter.