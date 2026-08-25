Rome Native Lands 44-Inch Tiger Muskie in Barge Canal

Nick Camadine was hoping for a big fish when he headed out to the Barge Canal in Rome, but even he probably didn't expect the morning to turn into a story worth telling.

Camadine landed a 44-inch tiger muskie near the James Street Bridge after being on the water for only about 25 minutes. And while the rain was coming down, the fishing couldn't have been better.

Nick Camadine Nick Camadine

25 Minutes and Then All Hell Broke Loose

"This morning will be hard to top!" Camadine said after the catch. "When you hunt for a big fish all the time and actually get one, the feeling is indescribable."

The fish hit a topwater Whopper Plopper, and Camadine knew pretty quickly he had something special on the other end of the line.

"This is my biggest tiger muskie for sure at 44 inches!" he said.

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The fight lasted about five to six minutes before Camadine was able to get the massive fish in.

Fortunately, he was prepared. He was using gear suited for big fish, something that came in handy when a 44-inch muskie decided to put up a fight.

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A Lifetime of Fishing

Camadine has been fishing all his life, so he knows the excitement that comes with landing a big one. But even with all those years on the water, a fish like this still stands out.

And after getting the photo and enjoying the moment, Camadine did what he believes should happen with a fish like this — he put it back.

"Yes, it was released for someone else to enjoy."

The 44-inch tiger muskie was released back into the Barge Canal, giving it another chance to grow, put up a fight, and hopefully give another angler the kind of morning Camadine just experienced.

Nick Camadine Nick Camadine

A Trip Home Turns Into a Big Catch

Camadine is originally from Rome, NY, but now lives in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. He was back in the area visiting family and decided to get in some fishing while he was home.

It turned out to be a pretty good decision.

A little rain, a topwater lure, 25 minutes on the water, and a 44-inch tiger muskie later, Camadine had landed his biggest tiger muskie yet.

Not a bad way to spend a morning visiting family.