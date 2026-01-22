2026 New York State Fair Kicks Off Concert Lineup

Summer 2026 is already looking like a party at The Great New York State Fair.

Sean Paul Headlines 2026 State Fair

The first concert announcement for 2026 is in, and Jamaican superstar Sean Paul is set to make his Fair debut at Suburban Park on Thursday, August 27th, at 8 p.m. Fans can expect a high-energy night filled with hits like “Temperature,” “Gimme the Light,” and “Breathe.”

Fair Director Julie LaFave says they’re thrilled to kick off the lineup with Sean Paul:

“His vibrant energy and global appeal make him one of the most exciting performers to see live. This is just the start of what’s shaping up to be our most diverse musical lineup yet. Stay tuned for more big announcements!”

For more than two decades, Sean Paul has been a dancehall powerhouse, earning Grammy nominations and topping charts worldwide. His infectious rhythms and dynamic stage presence have made him a festival favorite around the globe, and Fair-goers can look forward to experiencing his electrifying performance up close for the first time.

The 2026 Fair runs Wednesday, August 26th through Labor Day, Monday, September 7th, and the great news is that all concerts are included with admission. Tickets will go on sale later this summer, with pricing set at $8 for adults and free entry for kids under 12 and seniors 65+, keeping the Fair one of the most affordable in the country.

All-Inclusive Concerts Across Two Main Stages

This years Fair’s Chevrolet Music Series will feature a total of 41 national recording acts across two main stages. Fans can catch daily 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. concerts at Chevy Court, located near Gate 1, as well as nightly 8 p.m. shows at Suburban Park, at the western end of the Fairgrounds beyond the Midway. Special shows at Chevy Court will also take place at 9 p.m. on Friday, August 28th and September 4th.

About The Great New York State Fair

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair has a long history of showcasing the best in New York agriculture while offering top-quality entertainment. The Fairgrounds, spanning 375 acres, operate year-round, and fans are encouraged to check out the latest updates, photos, and concert schedules online or on social media.