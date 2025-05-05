Let’s talk about the glorious, messy, crave-worthy magic that is the chicken wing. What if Central New York towns and cities had their own flavors?

Whether you’re a chicken wing purist who swears by Buffalo sauce or the type to dip a sriracha wing into ranch, there’s no denying that wings have become one of the most beloved bar foods in America, and let's be honest, here in Central New York.

Where In New York Did Chicken Wings Start?

Legend has it that the very first Buffalo wing was served in 1964 at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo. Teresa Bellissimo, co-owner of the bar, needed a quick snack for her son and his friends. She tossed leftover wings in hot sauce and butter, and just like that, a national obsession was born.

What Type Of Chicken Wing Flavors Are The Best?

Chicken wings have taken on a life of their own. From classic mild to “burn-your-face-off” hot, and even dessert-inspired flavors like maple bacon or pumpkin spice, there’s no limit to the combinations people are willing to cook up and sample. Some of the wildest wing flavors this author has seen: Dill pickle, peanut butter and jelly, Thai peanut, garlic Parmesan caramel, and even cotton candy wings.

What About Central New York Wings?

Here in Central New York and the Mohawk Valley, we like to put our own spin on things. That’s why we’ve paired actual towns and villages in Oneida, Herkimer, and Madison Counties with chicken wing flavors that capture the local vibe. Why you ask? Because this author gets paid to come up with the most ridiculous ideas and stories.

So grab a napkin because we’re taking you on a saucy, sticky, upstate tour of wings:

