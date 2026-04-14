Dog Dumped Outside Shelter in Shocking Video

What the heck is wrong with people?! Not one but two dogs were left behind like trash in Central New York.

Some lowlife dumped a dog on the side of the road and took off without a second thought.

Security video shows the vehicle pulling up across from the Herkimer Humane Society, putting on its hazard lights, and letting a dog out before driving away as if nothing had happened.

Credit - Herkimer County Humane Society/Facebook Credit - Herkimer County Humane Society/Facebook loading...

Have You Seen the Dog

The dog didn’t stay put. It crossed the road and ran straight into the shelter lot, clearly confused. Then it took off, running down the road.

Staff says the pup is still in the area, moving back and forth near the shelter. A humane trap has been set in hopes of safely catching it.

READ MORE: One Second of Distraction Leads to Serious Crash on NY Highway

If anyone spots the dog, they’re being asked not to chase or call out to it—just contact the Humane Society at 315-866-3255.

“Please Don’t Chase It”

Officials say the dog is scared and unpredictable right now, and chasing could push it further away or into danger.

The hope is to bring it in safely without adding more stress to an already traumatic situation.

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Sadly, Not an Isolated Case

Another dog was left on Broad Street in West Frankfort with a bag of food, tied to a mailbox.

That dog never left the spot, as if waiting for someone who wasn’t coming back.

Staff says she showed clear signs of overbreeding and had likely been used for multiple litters.

“Someone made the choice to leave her there and drive away,” the shelter noted. “This is abandonment, and it’s not only cruel—it’s illegal.”

Reward Offered for Information

Now, there’s a push to find answers.

Ann Street Deli has stepped in, offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification and arrest of whoever is responsible for dumping the dog.

For now, rescuers are focused on one thing—getting these dogs safely off the streets and into care where they belong.