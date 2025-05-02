One of the world's first automobiles from 1923 is for sale in Central New York.

Introducing The World's First Car

Back in the early 1900s, cars were more of a luxury item than a daily necessity—expensive, hard to maintain, and definitely not built for the average person. Then came the Ford Model T in 1908. From that moment, the world and everything changed. This wasn’t just another car; it was the car that brought driving to everyday Americans. Henry Ford didn’t invent the car, but he figured out how to make it something people could actually afford and rely on.

When it first hit the market, the Model T cost around $780. Back in the 1920s, that was still a big chunk of change. But thanks to Ford’s revolutionary use of the moving assembly line and standardized parts, the price kept dropping. By 1924, you could get one for just $290. That massive price cut made the Model T a game-changer.

The Model T was rugged, easy to fix, and ran on more than just gasoline. Seriously, it could also use ethanol or kerosene. It had a four-cylinder engine, could hit speeds up to 42mph, and got somewhere between 13 to 21 miles per gallon. By the time production ended in 1927, over 15 million Model Ts had been sold, making it the most popular car of its time.

"Like many popular car engines of the era, the Model T engine was also used on home-built aircraft (such as the Pietenpol Sky Scout) and motorboats. During World War I, the Model T was heavily used by the Allies in different roles and configurations, such as staff cars, light cargo trucks, light vans, light patrol cars, liaison vehicles and even as rail tractors."

Buy A Ford Model T Here In Central New York

In Holland Patent, a Ford Model T is for sale for the smooth price of $8,200. The condition is described as good, and even has a video of it driving around a farm.

1923 ford model t. Aluminum body with fresh paint. Engine rebuilt, prus head. Stipe cam. Aluminum pistons and distributor. Rebuild rear axle. Runs and drives as expected. Will deliver to Luray Swap Meet with paid deposit."

If you'd like to learn more, you can read more here.

