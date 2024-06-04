30 Worst Cities to Be a Mail Carrier Thanks to Attacking Dogs

Dogs attacking mail carriers has been a go-to trope when someone wants to have a laugh at the expense of the U.S. Postal Service.

There are even dog biscuits and toys made to look like mail carriers.

While the situation seems comical to those of us who don't haul heavy bags of mail from house to house, it is indeed a very real issue for those trying to navigate their daily delivery routes. New mail carriers are even trained how to use their bags for protection in the event of an attack.

The USPS recently released a ranking of the worst places for its carriers encountering dog attacks in hopes of raising awareness. California leads the way among all states with 727 reported attacks in 2023, up from 675 in 2022.

The rest of the states in the top five, Texas, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Illinois; also saw sizable increases in dogs attacking mail carriers between 2022 and 2023.

In addition to the state rankings, the USPS also included a breakdown of the 30 worst cities for mail carriers being attacked by dogs. Here are the totals from 2023.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher