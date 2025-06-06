Culver’s Planning Massive Expansion; Here’s Where They’re Opening This Year

Culver's is continuing its aggressive push to open restaurants throughout the U.S. with new locations planned in 12 states.

What Is Culver's Known For?

Culver's opened its first location in 1984 in Sauk City, Wisconsin, a city with a current population of just under 3,500.

The chain has quickly expanded since that time. First came Culver's restaurants throughout the Midwest before the brand started popping up outside of the region.

Culver's is mostly known for its signature ButterBurger and frozen custard. Outside of those popular items, diners will also find various chicken and fish items and even fried cheese curds on the menu.

How Many Culver's Restaurants Are There?

Culver's currently has more than 900 locations throughout the U.S., with several more on the way.

Earlier this year, it was named among the 25 Restaurants Opening Just About Everywhere in 2025. And it appears the chain has no plans of slowing down in 2026.

USA Today says Culver's has opened an average of 50 to 60 new restaurants annually in recent years.

Where Is Culver's Opening New Restaurants?

Details about future Culver's locations have started to trickle out in recent weeks.

According to information on the chain's website and reported by USA Today, new restaurants are reportedly planned for the following cities.

Arizona

Queen Creek

Arkansas

Harrison

Florida

Fort Meade

Fort Myers

Jacksonville

Leesburg

Ruskin

Georgia

Cartersville

Illinois

Bradley

Diamond

Rantoul

Kansas

Derby

Michigan

Holland

White Lake

Woodhaven

Southfield

Ohio

Columbus

West Carrollton

South Carolina

Boiling Springs

Greenville

Tennessee

Hixon

Oak Ridge

Sevierville

Texas

Katy

Wisconsin

Combined Locks

Eau Claire

Evansville

A fourth new location planned for Wisconsin will reportedly replace an existing Culver's. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that a Culver's will likely open at a new address in Grafton, replacing the chain's current location in the city.

