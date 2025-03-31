Walmart to Shutter Select Stores in Multiple States; See the Complete List
Walmart is reportedly ready to close some of its stores as retail chains continue to get hard in the first quarter of 2025.
Retail Chains That Have Closed Locations
It's been a rough few months for nearly every sector, especially retail. Several big-name chains have already announced store closings as they look to shed underperforming stores.
- Kohl's started closing nearly 30 stores last weekend.
- Discount retailer Dollar General is set to close more than 100 stores.
- Macy's started closing locations in the final months of 2024, and continued the trend into this year.
NOTE: Keep Scrolling To See Our Massive List Of Chains That Have Closed Locations
Not even the biggest of chains is immune to store closures. According to various reports, Walmart is ready to shutter some of its locations.
Is My Walmart Stores Closing?
Let's be honest here.
Walmart is a GIANT chain with more than 4,600 stores. Having to close several locations doesn't necessarily mean the retailer is struggling.
Walmart has actually been opening new stores while refreshing the branding on others. Some stores even have new features like electric vehicle charging or additional food options.
But a chain isn't going to keep an underperforming location open for very long no matter the size of the company. According to The Mirror, Walmart will close the following U.S. locations in the coming months.
California
- 605 Fletcher Parkway, El Cajon
- 40580 Albrae Street, Fremont
- 4080 Douglass Boulevard, Granite Bay
- 2121 Imperial Avenue, San Diego
- 2753 E. Eastland Center Drive, West Covina
Colorado
- 10400 E. Colfax Avenue, Aurora
Georgia
- Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody
- Walmart Neighborhood Market on Roswell Road, Marietta
Maryland
- 1238 Putty Hill Avenue, Towson
Ohio
- 3579 South High Street, Columbus
Wisconsin
- 7025 West Main Street, Milwaukee
In February, Newsweek reported Walmart's plans to open new Supercenters in California and Texas along with additional Neighborhood Markets in Alabama and Florida.
Sam's Club, which is also part of the same company, is set to open a new location in Tempe Arizona.
Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
LOOK: 50 Beloved Retail Chains That No Longer Exist
Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer