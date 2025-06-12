The crispy chicken wars of 2025 are upon us, and Taco Bell is firing back with several new menu items.

Fast Food Chains With New Crispy Chicken Items

Crispy chicken is becoming the go-to menu addition for the summer of 2025.

McDonald's was one of the first to join the fray with the introduction of their McCrispy chicken strips, followed by the return of their Snack Wrap. Popeye's also introduced their own chicken wrap.

So, of course, Taco Bell would want to get in on that action with multiple new menu items that feature the chain's version of crispy chicken.

What Are Taco Bell's New Menu Items?

Earlier this year, Taco Bell brought back their chicken nuggets. The chain is following that up by introducing chicken strips.

Taco Bell chicken strips Taco Bell photo loading...

Taco Bell has announced three new menu offerings based on the new chicken strips:

Crispy Chicken Strips: Crispy chicken strips with a side of sauce.

Crispy chicken strips with a side of sauce. Crispy Chicken Taco: Crispy chicken strip inside a tortilla along with purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese.

Crispy chicken strip inside a tortilla along with purple cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheddar cheese. Crispy Chicken Burrito: Two crispy chicken strips inside a tortilla along with cabbage, lettuce, pico de gallo and cheese.

Taco Bell crispy chicken taco and Burrito Taco Bell photo loading...

The new menu items will be available at Taco Bell locations starting June 17.

Taco Bell Reveals New Sauce

In addition to the crispy chicken selections, Taco Bell will also drop a new sauce on June 17.

new dipping sauce at Taco Bell Taco Bell photo loading...

Spicy Rancero Sauce is described as a creamy sauce that contains Anaheim and jalapeno chiles, tomatoes, garlic and onion. That sauce, along with the returning Avocado Ranch Sauce, will be offered with each of the new crispy chicken menu items.

READ MORE: Wild Theory Connects New Mountain Dew Flavor To Catastrophic World Events

Taco Bell says crispy chicken will be added to all Taco Bell menus "for good" starting next year.

It is one of several new offerings the chain has planned for the coming months. Here is a look at what else Taco Bell says is in the works for their fans, including some that have already appeared this summer:

REVEALED: New Taco Bell Menu Items Dropping In 2025 And Beyond Taco Bell recently debuted a ton of new menu items at a huge event in at Brooklyn's Paramount Theater. Here is a look at what the chain has planned for 2025 along with some of food items still in development. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll