Fall is here, the holidays are coming up, and that means Starbucks Red Cup Day is vastly approaching. Yay!

What is Starbucks Red Cup Day?

If you're not familiar with Red Cup Day at Starbucks, prepare to be enlightened. It's the coffee giant's yearly tradition of FREE reusable cups. As you could probably guess, the cups are red.

How to get a free Starbucks red cup?

You do have to purchase a holiday beverage to get the red cup.

Starbucks says Customers can look forward to celebrating with a collectible, reusable holiday cup which they will receive with the purchase of any handcrafted holiday beverage. -Starbucks.com

Chances are you'll stop in for a sip of the season anyways, so you might as well get a free cup out of it. Oh, and you can pick it up in-person, or order through the app, or DoorDash.

When is Starbucks Red Cup Day?

Starbucks tends to keep the exact day a surprise until closer to release. What we do know is that it has generally took place on Thursdays in the middle of the month (11/14 in 2024, 11/16 in 2023 and 11/17 in 2022). A rational guess is that it'll be on November 13 this year, but we'll see. We'll update here when the official date is released.

The cup isn't just good for a day either. Just like other Starbucks beverage containers, you can bring it back into the store and you'll get 10 cents off of your drink AND rewards members will get 25 bonus stars for using the Starbucks app.

If you want one this year, set your reminder now because they'll only be handing these out while supplies last.

