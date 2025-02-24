13 Starbucks Drinks That are About to Go Away Forever (And What’s Replacing Them)

Get ready to say goodbye to a bunch of Starbucks drinks in the coming months.

The coffee chain is ready to axe several of its offerings. According to its website, Starbucks is planning for a "roughly 30% reduction of menu items by the end of fiscal year 2025 in the U.S. to make way for innovation."

The move also was described as "simplifying our menu to focus on fewer, more popular items executed with excellence."

The menu reduction news comes at the same time Starbucks says it will eliminate 1,100 current corporate positions in an attempt to create what it describes as "more nimble teams."

The first round of menu cuts will begin March 4. According to information posted on the Starbucks corporate site and Today.com, the following drinks will be removed at that time:

All of the items announced as part of the first round of cuts are not commonly purchased according to Starbucks.

Additionally, Starbucks says it will add new menu items as part of its "spring selections." Those items include the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender, Oatmilk Latte, new Iced Cherry Chai and new Jalapeño Chicken Pocket.