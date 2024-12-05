Sam’s Club to Serve Bizarre Holiday-Themed Hot Dogs in Food Mashup No One Asked For

Your prayers for a hot dog topped with candy canes and a slice of pumpkin pie have finally been answered.

Sam's Club is rolling out some truly odd hot dog offerings inspired by classic holiday treats. Even the store's marketing admits no one (probably) asked for this.

What Are Sam's Club Holidogs?

Costco seems to get most of the love online when it comes to members-only warehouse chains serving up cheap hot dogs. But we should probably put some respect on Sam's Club's hot dogs as they're also budget-friendly and rather tasty.

I'm just not sure "respect" is what Sam's Club will get after people try its latest offering, the Holidog.

Sam's Club is calling it "the best of both holidays on one bun." The Holidog turns food typically associated with Thanksgiving and Christmas into hot dog toppings.

There are three different versions of the Holidog:

Holiday Mashup

Sam's Club Holiday Mashup Holidog Sam's Club loading...

Hot dog topped with mashed potatoes and Christmas cookies.

Frankly Both

Sam's Club Frankly Both Holidog Sam's Club loading...

Hot dog topped with pumpkin pie and candy canes

Season's Meatings

Sam's Club Season Meatings Holidog Sam's Club loading...

Hot dog topped with turkey, prime rib roast and gravy

And yes, this a real thing.

"You asked for delicious holiday favorite piled on the world-famous Sam's Club hot dog. Or maybe you didn't. But we did it anyway," the Sam's Club website says.

How To Get A Sam's Club Holiday

For now, Sam's Club will be selling limited quantities of Holidogs out of carts in three cites. Its first event was held in New York City on Dec. 5. The cart will also be out on Broadway in Nashville on Dec. 9 and in Pegasus Plaza in Dallas on Dec. 12.

Sam's Club does leave the door open for expanding the Holidogs. Those seeking the unique mashups can suggest cities where the carts should appear next.

Additionally, Sam's Club is also using the promotion as an opportunity to promote it's holiday offerings while encouraging people to "build your own dog" after shopping in its stores.

