25 Retired Candy Heart Messages That Will Never See Another Valentine’s Day

Candy hearts, or conversation hearts as they are called by some people, are a Valentine's Day staple in the seasonal sweets section of stores.

The heart-shaped candy is known not only for its somewhat chalky appearance, but also the messages that come on each piece. Sayings like "Be Mine" or a simple "XOXO" make for fun "conversations" with your Valentine.

The sayings were so popular at one time, Parade.com says candy-maker Necco was putting out 8 billion of its Sweethearts-branded candy annually. The company has since gone bankrupt, but that hasn't stopped the candy hearts from getting on shelves in time for Feb.14.

The company behind the treat is far from the only change the candy hearts have seen through the years. Several of the sayings stamped on each heart have come and gone with the times.

"Love Shak," for example, doesn't hold as much weight as it did when new wave band The B-52's were at the height of their popularity thanks to a song with the same name.

Here is a look at 25 retired candy heart messages that will likely never see another Valentine's Day.

25 Retired Candy Heart Sayings That Won't See Another Valentine's Day Candy hearts are a Valentine's Day tradition. They seem to be in just about every candy aisle in February. But some of their messages haven't always stood the test of time. Here is a look at 25 retired messages you will no longer find on candy hearts. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll