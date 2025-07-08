The recent recall of a popular brand of bacon is sending thousands scrambling to their fridge to see if they are affected.

Why Bacon Is Being Recalled

According to information released by the United States Department of Agriculture, more than 360,000 pounds of bacon are being recalled due to potential listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The recall includes the popular Oscar Mayer brand bacon, which is part of Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

The USDA says the bacon was already shipped to stores throughout the U.S. and other countries before the potential contamination was discovered by laboratory testing.

What Bacon Is Included In The Recall?

For now, the recall is specifically focused on Oscar Mayer bacon that was produced between April 24 and June 11. The following products are included in the recall:

12-ounce packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon with UPC of 071871548601, "use by" date range of July 18 to Aug. 2 and lot code number RS40

36-ounce packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon with UPC of 071871548748, "use by" date range of July 23 to Sept. 4, and lot codes RS19, RS40 and RS42.

48-ounce packages of Oscar Mayer Turkey Bacon with UPC of 071871548793, "use by" date range of July 18 to Sept. 4, and lot codes RS19, RS40 and RS42.

The USDA says there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions following the consumption of any of these products.

Potential Dangers From Listeria

The recall asks for the potentially contaminated products to be returned to the store where they were originally purchased.

The USDA recommends older adults and those with weakened immune systems be extra cautious around products suspected to contain LM.

"Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms," the recall states.

