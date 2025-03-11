Taco Bell just had an entire conference/gathering/event to drop several new food and drink items that will be arriving this year and beyond.

Live Mas LIVE turned out to be a pretty big deal, or at least Taco Bell made it feel that way by inviting celebrities and renting out the Brooklyn Paramount Theater. Fans could also tune-in online to follow the action.

While part of the presentation highlighted the chain's accomplishments from last year, a good portion of the even was devoted to revealing new menu items.

Taco Bell introduced several new food and drink items scheduled to debut in 2025 with some even ready to come out as early as this month, including a new take on Mountain Dew's Baja Blast that will be sold exclusively at the chain.

Even more interesting was a slate of new menu items that are still being developed in Taco Bell's test kitchens. Things like the Mexican Pizza Empanada or the Mini Taco Salad offered bold new takes on classic menu items.

Taco Bell's Mini Taco Salad Taco Bell press photo loading...

Here is a look at some of the new menu items Taco Bell has in the works, including those set to come out at some point in 2025.

REVEALED: New Taco Bell Menu Items Dropping In 2025 And Beyond Taco Bell recently debuted a ton of new menu items at a huge event in at Brooklyn's Paramount Theater. Here is a look at what the chain has planned for 2025 along with some of food items still in development. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll