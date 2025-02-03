Coke Releasing New Soda Flavor That’s Been Around Since Early 1900s
Coca-Cola is ready to drop a new flavor. only the beverage isn't exactly NEW.
The soda-making is banking on an iconic flavor to win over more fans in 2025.
What Is Coke's New Flavor?
Coca-Cola continues to rollout new Coke flavors as big-name soda companies battle it out for store shelf space.
Their next unique twist on Coke will incorporate a flavor combo most often associated with frozen treats, orange cream.
Coca-Cola recently started a countdown clock on its website in anticipation of the new flavor debuting Feb. 10. Users can also sign-up to be notified when Orange Cream Coke lands on store shelves along with "other surprises."
Orange Cream Has Been Around Since The Early 1900s
Orange cream isn't exactly a new flavor combo after being enjoyed for decades as a frozen creamsicle. According to Food & Wine, the orange cream mashup first surfaced in 1905.
The outlet was told by Coca-Cola that it decided to release an orange cream version of its soda after seeing "an increase in Google Search data."
Both a regular Coke and zero sugar version of the orange cream drink are planned for the release.
How Coke's Last Big Flavor Release Suspiciously Vanished
Coca-Cola started off 2024 much like it is doing this year, by dropping a highly touted new version of its signature soda.
Coca-Cola Spiced was seemingly everywhere during the first half of 2024. Then, it was nowhere to be found.
The Associated Press noted that Coke marked the flavor as a "permanent" addition to its line before pulling the plug 7 months later. While no reason was given for the removal, the Associated Press believed it may have been the beverage's name.
"Coca-Cola didn't elaborate Wednesday on what went wrong, but it might have been the name," the Associated Press said in its report at the time. "Coca-Cola Spiced doesn't have much heat; it mostly tastes like raspberry."
Here is a look at what other drinks disappeared along with Coca-Cola Spiced in 2024.
