More Than 75 Tons of Ground Beef Recalled After Nasty Illness Spreads

A nationwide ground beef recall has been issued following several reports of illness linked to possible contamination.

Why Ground Beef Is Being Recalled

The recall more than 75 tons, or 160,000 pounds, of ground beef that has been shipped throughout the U.S. According to Newsweek, 15 people so far have already fallen ill with food poisoning caused by E. coli bacteria believed to have come from the beef.

There is a long list of unpleasant symptoms for the illness, but the outlet says most people tend to recover within a week or so. Small children and those with weakened immune systems could face longer periods of illness.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service became aware of the issue after being notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture that a group of people had become ill after consuming the ground beef. The USDA says it worked with the group in Minnesota to gather enough evidence to determine a link between the ground beef and the illness.

Unfortunately, the beef's distribution was not limited to Minnesota.

Ground beef in store Getty Images loading...

What Ground Beef Is Included In The Recall?

In its announcement of the recall, the USDA said the contaminated beef was traced back to Michigan-based Wolverine Packing Co.

This caused the USDA to release a 47-page list of labels for products included in the recall. The list is extensive and includes fresh products with a "use by" date of 11/14/2024 and frozen products with a production date of 10 22 24.

The recall is "nationwide" due to the expansive distribution of the products. Information released by the USDA encourages consumers to check their freezers for both the frozen products and any fresh products that were frozen for a later time.

"FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers," the USDA said in its release. "Restaurants are urged not to serve these products."

Products included in the recall show be thrown out or returned to the original place of purchase.

