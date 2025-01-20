Movie Theater Tells Customers to Bring Their Own Popcorn Buckets; The Results Were Hilarious

A movie theater chain allowed its customers to bring whatever they wanted to use as popcorn buckets, but they may not have expected wheelbarrows and coolers to come rolling through the doors.

National Popcorn Day At Movie Theaters

You don't have to look very hard to find a "national day" just about every day of the year. Apparently, Jan.19 is National Popcorn Day.

That's at least what movie theater chain Cinemark told its customers when it announced its "bring your own bucket" promotion. Movie fans were allowed to bring any container and fill it with popcorn for $5.

"Literally anything can be a bucket," the Texas-based chain with more than 500 theaters said when announcing the event.

Some movie-goers may have taken that as a challenge.

What Movie Fans Brought For Popcorn Buckets

Social media lit up on National Popcorn Day with photos of theater customers arriving with everything from Halloween candy buckets to large cooking pots.

Here some of the most creative "popcorn buckets" people thought to bring to watch movies.

Wheelbarrow

Urn and Traffic Cone

Halloween Pumpkin Buckets

Lego Head and Target Cart

Giant Cooking Pots

Storage Totes

Suitcase

Home Depot Bucket

Cooler

Garbage Can

LOOK: States with the most drive-in movie theaters Where can you have a movie night under the stars? Stacker examined Census Bureau data to find out which states have the most drive-in movie theaters. Gallery Credit: Aine Givens