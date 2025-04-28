Mountain Dew is ready to drop yet another new flavor this year.

But are we all ready for what might happen next?

What Happens When Mountain Dew Releases A New Flavor?

This theory is wild, but the content creator behind it is bringing the proof to convince us all that it is very real.

Maverick Bailey is a social media star who has also made multiple podcast appearances to discuss how something awful happens every time Mountain Dew releases a new flavor.

"It seems like every time they make a big push with a new flavor, it correlates with a certain event," Bailey said during an appearance earlier this year, leading up to the release of Mountain Dew Baja Midnight at all Taco Bell locations.

https://www.instagram.com/idkroofficial/reel/DF-8XOcSoSB/

Remind me, what song is Key known for again?

Mountain Dew has even responded to the theory on social media.

What Is Mountain Dew's New Flavor?

Mountain Dew's latest flavor release is coming May 5 with the debut of Mango Rush. According to a press release, the "tropical beverage blends the refreshing citrus taste of Mountain Dew with a bold kick of mango flavor."

Mountain Dew Mango Rush Can Mountain Dew press photo loading...

There's a catch, though. This Mountain Dew flavor will only be available at Little Caesars pizza chain locations. The two companies previously worked together for an exclusive release of Pineapple Pepsi.

READ MORE: Mountain Dew Tombstone Baffles Mourners At This Tennessee Cemetery

Before you decide to lock yourself inside your home out of an abundance of caution, you should know the Mountain Dew theory has only applied when the company has made what Baily calls a "major push" behind a new flavor. That doesn't seem to be the case, for now.

There has also yet to be a catastrophic event tied to the recently released Mountain Dew Midnight Blast. So maybe we're in the clear.

REVEALED: New Taco Bell Menu Items Dropping In 2025 And Beyond Taco Bell recently debuted a ton of new menu items at a huge event in at Brooklyn's Paramount Theater. Here is a look at what the chain has planned for 2025 along with some of food items still in development. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

15 Fast Food Sauces We Loved Before They Disappeared While some of these sauces have made returns over the years, many have disappeared from restaurants for good. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

https://www.instagram.com/idkroofficial/reel/DF-8XOcSoSB/