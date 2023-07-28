Minor League Baseball, hands down, has some of the best team names among any of the major sports.

What other sport has teams like the Sky Carp or the Blue Wahoos?

We combed through every official Major League Baseball team's minor league system to find the most hilariously creative team names

Some of these teams must have great marketing departments. In many cases, their fun ballpark promotions for fans are just as imaginative as their team names.

From biscuits to Mullet Thursdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

30 Hilarious Minor League Baseball Teams That Sound Fake, But Are Actually Real We went through every Major League Baseball team's Minor League affiliate list to find the most hilariously creative team names and the ballpark promotions they present to their fans. From biscuits to mullet Tuesdays, here are 30 of the best Minor League Baseball team names and ballpark promotions.

