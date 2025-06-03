McDonald’s Snack Wrap is Returning and We Know What Flavors Will Be Available

McDonald's much-requested Snack Wrap is officially making its triumphant return. Here is everything you need to know before it lands back on the menu.

When Will McDonald's Snack Wrap Return?

The Snack Wrap will return to participating restaurants on July 10. McDonald's says it is "here to stay," meaning it will likely become a permanent menu item.

What Is McDonald's Snack Wrap?

According to McDonald's Wiki, the Snack Wrap was first introduced in 2006 as a piece of McDonald's crispy chicken served with ranch, cheese and lettuce inside of a tortilla.

Snack Meets Style With Heidi Klum Getty Images loading...

A year later, McDonald's rolled out modifications that customers could make to the Snack Wrap, including the option to choose grilled chicken over crispy and the ability to use honey mustard.

The Snack Wrap was sadly removed from the menus of most U.S. McDonald's restaurants in 2016. It did, however, live on at some McDonald's locations outside of the U.S.

What Snack Wrap Flavors Will Be Available When It Returns?

McDonald's says the Snack Wrap reboot will come in two different flavors.

The Ranch Snack Wrap will feature ranch sauce with hints of garlic and onion. No word on if this will be the same sauce that was featured during the Snack Wrap's first run.

Ranch Snack Wrap from McDonald's McDonald's press photo loading...

The Spicy Snack is described by McDonald's as bringing the "heat with a habanero kick." For those curious about the heat level, think of the Spicy McCrispy sandwich that has been featured on McDonald's menu.

Why Is The Snack Wrap Returning?

McDonald's says the Snack Wrap is one of its most-requested items. In press materials, the fast food chain shared copies of emails that were allegedly sent by fans who demanded the Snack Wrap's return.

An online petition pushing for McDonald's to bring back the Snack Wrap has nearly 20,000 signatures.

"Snack Wraps have the perfect balance of 'cool' to make a summer day even better," the petition states. "The tortilla, cold cheese and lettuce, with the cool refreshing ranch was enough to make anyone go from 'mid summer day cranky' to 'I can tolerate the heat because I have a Snack Wrap.'"

To create additional buzz for the relaunch of the Snack Wrap, McDonald's has unveiled SnackWrapFiles.com. The website will be continuously updated with notes from fans, a playlist, merch details and something claiming to be "internal emails."

15 McDonald's Menu Items From Around The World You Can Try in The U.S. The ground floor of McDonald's global headquarters in Chicago features a restaurant with a rotating international menu of food from other countries. Here is a look at 15 distinctive items that have been served at that location. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll