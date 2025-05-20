Getting rid of your headache might be as easy as hitting up the drive-thru at your nearest McDonald's

At least that's what several viral videos and commenters are claiming on social media as the hack continues to gain some legitimacy.

What To Order At McDonald's If You Have A Migraine

A 12-second TikTok has gone viral thanks to migraine sufferers looking for some relief.

Earlier this month, Milly Hancock shared a short clip of her getting French fries and a soda from the McDonald's drive-thru window. Hancock was using the post to help promote a growing trend of people turning to the fast food chain when excruciating headaches occur.

"Trying McDonald's chips and a Diet Coke because I've had a headache for 48 hours and TikTok said it would help," she messaged in the post.

The TikTok has generated thousands of comments in the past week, mostly from people who back up Hancok's headache remedy.

"So basically Coke and fries help headaches because caffeine tightens blood vessels, sugar boosts blood glucose and salty carbs rebalance electrolytes," one commenter posted.

Others chimed in to say regular Coke tends to work better than Diet Coke.

Does The McDonald's Migraine Hack Work?

There does appear to be some science to back up the viral headache remedy.

Verywell Health refers to the trick as the "McMigraine Meal." The website says McDonald's food might not help everyone, but it will likely help some people.

Benefits from the Coke can be found in both its carbonation and caffeine. Verywell Health says carbonation can help settle upset stomachs, while caffeine is a common ingredient in some migraine medications.

Mc Donalds French Fries Getty Images loading...

Some of the relief from McDonald's fries comes from their salt. Verywell Health reports that salty fries can provide electrolytes to help migraine sufferers feel better. At the same time, the website says there is also a link between increased sodium and extended migraine headaches.

In other words, the McMigraine Meal might be worth a try if you have a migraine headache, but also be prepared to go another route in case it doesn't work.

