McDonald’s Closing All CosMc’s Locations; Here’s What They’re Doing Instead

The trial run of McDonald's beverage-focused standalone brand is coming to an end.

The company has announced it will close all CosMc's locations in the coming weeks.

CosMc's Featured Expanded Beverage Menu

In recent years, there has been an increased demand for more beverage choices, including coffee, tea and juices. Longtime chains like Starbucks and Dunkin' rolled out new concoctions while newcomers such as Dutch Bros. and Scooter's entered the market.

McDonald's wanted in on the action as well. In late 2023, the chain opened its first CosMc's location in Bollingbrook, Illinois, featuring a menu of specialty teas, frappes, and quick bites.

The Illinois location was met with jam-packed drive-thru lines in the days following the opening.

The concept was later expanded to multiple parts of Texas, with six more locations opening in the state the following year.

The spinoff brand's momentum halted soon after. By the end of January 2025, all but three of the Texas locations were closed.

Now, the remaining CosMc's face the same fate.

What Happened To CosMc's?

McDonald's announced on May 23 that all CosMc's locations will close "on a rolling basis" and the brand's app will be phased out. The process is expected to begin in late June.

"What started as a belief that McDonald’s had the right to win in the fast-growing beverage space quickly came to life as a multi-location, small-format, beverage-focused concept," McDonald's said in an announcement regarding the CosMc's closings. "It allowed us to test new, bold flavors and different technologies and processes, without impacting the existing McDonald’s experience for customers and crew."

In press material put out by McDonald's on May 23, the vibe was nothing but positive. The company feels like it learned a lot from the experience and hopes to bring some of the innovation from CosMc's to its McDonald's-branded restaurants throughout the U.S.

That includes some of the specialty drinks that were exclusive to CosMc's making appearances at McDonald's in the near future.

