This Magnetic Tile Hologram Hack Will Have Your Kid in Awe [VIDEO]
Need some more ideas on how to entertain your kiddos? This magnet tile hologram hack is one that will leave them mesmerized.
There's a DIY way to make your own hologram using the popular magnet tiles toys that your kids play with. There's a couple different ways to do it, but here's a simple breakdown.
How to Make a Hologram with Magnet Tiles
- Place three square tiles in a row
- Use four square tiles to make a box on the center row square
- Put a right angle triangle to the left and right side of the box
- Lean the square that's in between the two triangles back (toward the inside of the box)
- Search and pull up a hologram video on your phone
- Play video and put your phone face down on the top of the box.
- Check out the magic below 👀
If you're more of a visual learner you can also watch the video below to see how this TikTok from @nurturing.nuggets put it together.⬇️
It's an easy way to create a little magic for your little ones. That is, until they destroy it and build something new.
Magnet tiles have become a staple toy in many households. They make for great gifts around the holidays or even for a birthday too. Do you remember these popular toys growing up?
