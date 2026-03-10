Need some more ideas on how to entertain your kiddos? This magnet tile hologram hack is one that will leave them mesmerized.

There's a DIY way to make your own hologram using the popular magnet tiles toys that your kids play with. There's a couple different ways to do it, but here's a simple breakdown.

How to Make a Hologram with Magnet Tiles

Place three square tiles in a row

Use four square tiles to make a box on the center row square

Put a right angle triangle to the left and right side of the box

Lean the square that's in between the two triangles back (toward the inside of the box)

Search and pull up a hologram video on your phone

Play video and put your phone face down on the top of the box.

Check out the magic below 👀

@nurturing.nuggets via TikTok @nurturing.nuggets via TikTok loading...

If you're more of a visual learner you can also watch the video below to see how this TikTok from @nurturing.nuggets put it together.⬇️

It's an easy way to create a little magic for your little ones. That is, until they destroy it and build something new.

Magnet tiles have become a staple toy in many households. They make for great gifts around the holidays or even for a birthday too. Do you remember these popular toys growing up?

