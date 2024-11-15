Nearly 80,000 Vehicles Recalled for Serious ‘Risk of Crash’ Issue

Owners of nearly 80,000 vehicles are being alerted of a recall for a transmission issue that could potentially lead to serious issues while out on the road.

What Caused The Massive Vehicle Recall?

The reason for the recall goes far beyond a quick part fix. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue stems from incorrect software installed in the vehicles.

The faulty software can be found in the transmission control module. The NHTSA says it "may result in harsh shifting, reduced power, unintended deceleration, rear wheel lockup, or cause the vehicle to move in an unintended direction."

So, yeah your car could just lock up or move in another direction all together.

"If the rear wheel lock up momentarily while driving or the vehicle moves in the unintended direction at low speeds, the vehicle regulator reported, there is increased risk of crash," USA Today reports about the potential dangers connected to the recall.

General motors logo Getty Images loading...

Which Vehicles Are Included In The Recall?

While the number of vehicles being recalled is rather staggering, it has at least been contained to one company. All of the vehicles in the recall at this time are General Motors models.

According to the notice issued by the NHTSA, the models include:

2022-23 Chevrolet Express

2022-23 GMC Savana

The report calls for a total of 77,824 vehicles to be recalled for dealers to update the transmission control software. Owners are being notified by mail. They may also call GM Customer Service at 888-988-7267.

Second Recall For More Than 460,000 Vehicles

It hasn't been a good week for vehicle recalls.

USA Today reports General Motors also has recalled another 461,839 diesel vehicles for a transmission issue that is different than the software complications listed above.

The diesel vehicle recalls includes 24 different models with transmission valves "prone to wearing down over time." The report says the valve issue can cause rear wheels to lock up.

A complete list of vehicle recalls is available on the NHTSA website.

