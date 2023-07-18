Ding Dong.

Smut Eye.

Buttzville.

The U.S. is dotted with so many town names that seem like works of fiction.

I mean, how many curious questions are you fielding each day if you are working at the chamber of commerce in Smut Eye, Alabama?

Smut Eye along with a whole host of wacky town names across the U.S. are what help make each state unique.

We combed though list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state to create a definitive collection complete with unbelievable facts about each location.

Sure, some of these places have giggle-inducing names, but there also is some fascinating history connected to each of these towns.

Bet you can't guess how Ketchuptown, South Carolina got its name. Do you even know where to find the "ice box of the nation?"

Along with oddball facts, be sure to checkout each entry below to access even more peculiar town names by state.

