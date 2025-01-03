The list of chains that have closed locations or have plans to shutter stores later in 2025 continues to grow at a rapid pace.

From chain restaurants to clothing stores to auto parts retailers, several sectors were apparently hit hard in 2024. Those effects will continue to be felt throughout 2025.

Some, like Advance Auto Parts, are both closing and opening locations as it looks for a fresh approach to win back customers.

The outlook isn't so good for others on the list. Party City, for example, announced plans to be gone for good by the end of February.

Here is a look at which chains are closing or have closed locations already in 2025.

Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll