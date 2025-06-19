11 Big-Name Chain Restaurants That Have Already Closed Locations in 2025

You might not want to get too attached to your favorite chain restaurant, because even some of the biggest names have closed locations this year.

Like several other industries, restaurants have been hit hard in 2025. The reason behind it all depends on the chain.

For some, it was a matter of trying to keep up with increased operating costs without wanting to raise menu prices.

READ MORE: 25 Popular Chain Restaurants Ready To Open Just About Everywhere

With McDonald's, it was the end of an experiment that never really panned out. Obviously, McDonald's will be OK in the end. Others won't be as lucky.

TGI Friday's has closed hundreds of restaurants across the U.S. The chain is now down to around 80 locations.

Here is a breakdown of chain restaurants that have already closed some (or all) of their locations in 2025.

Restaurant Chains That Are Closing or Have Closed Locations in 2025 It hasn't been an easy year for some chain restaurants. Here is a look at which chains have shuttered locations in 2025. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll