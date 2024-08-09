SPOTTED: 35 Random Celebrities Caught Cheering Their Hearts Out At the Olympics

While star athletes compete for their countries on the field and in arenas, star celebrities have been packing the stands during the Olympics in Paris.

From gymnastics to basketball to skateboarding, big-name celebs have been showing up in droves to cheer on their country this year.

And from the looks of it, they aren't just there to be seen either. Some of the biggest names in American film, TV and sports are showing up decked out in red, white and blue as they root for U.S. athletes going for the gold.

Here is a look at some of the celebrities that have been caught on camera so far during the Olympics this year.