Popular Capri Sun Kids Drink Under Fire in New Class Action Lawsuit

A juice drink enjoyed by several generations of kids is the subject of a new class action lawsuit.

What Is The Capri Sun Lawsuit?

If you have never had a Capri Sun juice pouch, then you likely don't know what it's like to jam a plastic straw into a shiny silver bag as liquid hastily sprays out the top. You've probably at least been squirted by one thanks to your table mate in the school cafeteria.

Capri Sun sun are immediately recognizable thanks to their metallic pouches that can be purchased by the box at stores. The boxes and pouches often feature enticing photos of fresh fruit along with the phrase "all natural ingredients" on the label.

That last phrase is what is being challenged in a new class action lawsuit against Capri Sun maker Kraft Heinz Foods Company.

According to TopClassActions.com, plaintiff Mikal Jefferson is claiming Capri Sun juice contains "manufactured citric acid, rendering statements that the drinks only have natural ingredients false."

"Jefferson argues she would have not purchased the Capri Sun products or only been willing to pay less for them had she known they actually contained an artificial ingredient," the website says.

What Does The Capri Sun Lawsuit Mean For Consumers?

The class action lawsuit centered on Capri Sun is the second such suit against the company questioning its advertising and ingredients.

In 2023, a separate lawsuit called out Capri Sun apple juice for how it allegedly mentions the use of citric acid in its ingredients as being for "tartness" rather than as a preservative.

It's unclear where the case stands now, however, Capri Sun has continued to market its juices with "all-natural ingredients." Additionally, while researching for this article, it also became obvious that not all Capri Sun products claim to be "all natural."

Capri Sun also carries a line of "flavored water beverages." Maybe take a look at your juice pouches before you get too worried about the lawsuit, which is only for consumers in California at this time.

