Big-Name Stores in 28 States Hit By Massive Canned Tuna Recall

A new recall has some shoppers checking their cupboards for canned tuna that may be "compromised."

Tuna Recall Urges 'Abundance Of Caution'

The latest recall announced by the Food and Drug Administration this week involves cans of tune manufactured by Tri-Union Seafoods. The company is responsible for several brands of canned tuna sold throughout the U.S.

Cans of tuna Canva loading...

According to the FDA, Tri-Union Seafoods made the voluntary recall "out of an abundance of caution." The company said it had been notified by its supplier that the "easy open" lids on the cans may have a defect that could lead to leaking or potentially fatal forms of food poisoning.

"Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled," the recall states. "Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention."

Both the company and the FDA say no illness linked to the canned tuna have been reported at this time.

Which Canned Tuna Is Included In The Recall?

The recall includes several different brands of tuna sold throughout the U.S.

Tunafish in a Can With a Fork Getty Images loading...

Following are the impacted brands and where they were sold:

H-E-B label: Texas

Texas Trader Joe's label: Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin

Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington D.C. and Wisconsin Genova (7 oz.): Costco stores in Florida and Georgia

Costco stores in Florida and Georgia Genova (5 oz.): Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas

Harris Teeter, Publix, H-E-B, Kroger, Safeway, Walmart and independent stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas Van Camp's label: Walmart and independent stores in Florida, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Refer to the complete list of "best by" dates, UPCs and can codes on the FDA website to see if your specific tuna cans with any of these labels are included in the recall.

