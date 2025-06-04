Images coming out of California in June continue to show just how much damage and destruction were caused by the massive wildfire that swept through parts of the state earlier in the year.

Areas Most Affected By California Wildfires

A series of wildfires hit parts of California starting on January 9 and continuing through the end of the month.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, the two fires that caused the most damage were the Palisades Fire, which covered more than 23,000 acres, and the Eaton Fire, which spread across 14,000 acres west of Los Angeles.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The fires damaged hundreds of homes and businesses in the area.

Cleanup Continues From California Wildfire

More than four months after the conclusion of the wildfires, crews continue to remove debris from the area.

By mid-May, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had cleared nearly 5,000 properties destroyed by the Palisades and Eaton fires.

There is still work to be done. The 5,000 properties cleared represent half of the total number of properties requiring service and debris removal.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Here is a look at what the areas look like today, following three months of work by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Stunning Images of California Four Months After Devastating Wildfires Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll