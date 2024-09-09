50 Biggest Sports Stadiums in the U.S. You Have to Visit at Least Once
You can have the largest TV in your neighborhood and a fridge full of snacks, but it will never top seeing a game at one of these stadiums.
We looked at every sports stadium in the U.S. to find out which ones pack in the most people. The results might be rather surprising to someone who doesn't follow college sports.
Not a single professional sports team cracks the top 10. The home fields of only three pro teams even make it into the top 20.
That goes to show just how big college football is in some parts of the country.
And it's not like the teams are building massive new stadiums either. All but one of the stadiums in the top 10 was constructed in the 1920s.
READ MORE: 10 Cleanest NFL Stadiums According To Fan Reviews
Here is a breakdown of the 50 largest sports stadiums in the U.S. according to their seating capacity during a game.
50 Largest Sports Stadiums In The U.S.
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
45 Hard Rock and Metal Artists' Favorite NFL Teams
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll
45 Inspiring Paralympics Photos That Will Have You Believing Anything Is Possible
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll