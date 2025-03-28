A new stamp honoring actress Betty White also comes with some interesting Easter eggs hidden by the artist behind the design.

How To Get A Betty White Stamp

Even though sending via snail mail has mostly become a thing of the past for many people, that hasn't stopped the U.S. Postal Service from cranking out new limited edition stamps.

One of their latest offerings features late Golden Girls actress Betty White, who died Dec. 31, 2021 at the age of 99. The Forever stamp debuted March 27 at post offices across the U.S.

Sheet of Betty White stamps U.S. Postal Service loading...

"White's spritely smirk will smarten up the day for any recipient of First-Class Mail bearing the new Forever stamp," the USPS said in a press release.

In addition to the stamps being sold at post offices, they're always available through the USPS's online store.

Stamp Artist Reveals Hidden Easter Eggs

There's a lot more to the new Betty White stamp besides that "spritely smirk" mentioned above. Boston-based artist Dale Stephanos recently told Today.com some of the secrets he added to the stamp's artwork.

If you look closely, you may see the illustration of White shows her wearing small paw print earrings. Stephanos said he added these as way to honor the actress's advocacy for animals.

Betty White stamp on a letter U.S. Postal Service/Canva loading...

Less obvious is the meaning of the purple shirt White is seen wearing on the stamp. Stephanos told Today.com he selected the color because it's a sign of "protest."

"She had such a positive personality," he told the website. "She never seemed angry, even though protest is a form of anger."