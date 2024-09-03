15 States People Say Have The Best Looking Police Vehicles

It's hard to appreciate the looks of a police car when you're trying not to make eye contact while doing 45 in a 30.

Many states have put serious money into their patrol cars, and are showing them off with rather creative photos.

Best Looking Cruiser Calendar

The American Association of State Troopers national organization made up of state troopers, highway patrol officers and state police officers. Both retired and active law enforcement are invited to become members.

Its website describes the group as being "being founded on the concept of nationwide trooper camaraderie." One of their largest fundraisers each year is a calendar of the "best looking" police cruisers.

READ MORE: Every State Busting People For Operating Vehicles Without Shoes

Each state is asked to submit a photo of what they believe is their best looking police vehicle. All of the photos are then put up for public vote to determine which is the best looking.

The top vote-getter appears on the cover of the following year's calendar. The next 12 runners-up also make appearances throughout the inside of the calendar.

Which State Has The Best Looking Police Cars?

For the 2024 contest to be on the cover of the 2025 calendar, all 50 states submitted photos of police cars that were put up for a vote. More than 276,000 votes were cast during the two-week poll.

For the second year in a row, Florida has won the title of best looking trooper cruiser for a photo of one of its cars in front of a rocket launch.

Florida bested runner-up Kentucky by nearly 3,000 votes. Kentucky is a three-time best cruiser winner.

Here are the top 15 states with the best looking police cruisers for 2024:

Florida 28,995 votes Kentucky 26,091 votes Nevada 17,511 votes West Virginia 14,562 votes North Carolina 13,011 votes Mississippi 12,489 votes Texas 10,703 votes Arkansas 10,423 votes Michigan 9,947 votes Georgia 9,324 votes Alabama 8,767 votes Iowa 8,624 votes Nebraska 8,454 votes South Carolina 8,071 votes Alaska 7,643 votes

Calendars are currently available through StateTroopers.org.

2023 Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this 2023's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll